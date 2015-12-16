Bacon Cheddar Potato Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
October 2014

Feel free to substitute yellow cheddar for a fun color change in this soup. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 slices bacon
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 8 ounces shredded white cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot over medium heat, cook the bacon, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the fat in the pot. Crumble the bacon.

Step 2    

Stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into the bacon fat in the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the potatoes and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir in the cheese and remove from the heat. In a blender, puree the soup in batches, until smooth. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the crumbled bacon and additional cheese.

