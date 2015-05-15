Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers
Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack–inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup sambal oelek (Indonesian chile sauce)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 4 slices of thick-cut bacon
  • 1 1/4 pounds ground beef chuck
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 slices of American cheese
  • 4 potato buns, toasted
  • 1 cup chopped drained cabbage kimchi (6 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the sambal with the mayonnaise and ketchup and mix well.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the bacon over moderate heat, turning, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes total. Drain on paper towels.

Step 3    

Form the beef into eight 1/4-inch-thick burgers and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning, until browned,  1 minute per side. Make 4 stacks of 2 burgers each on the grill and spoon 1 tablespoon of the sambal mayo over each stack. Top with the cheese, cover and grill over high heat just until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

Step 4    

Spread the remaining sambal mayo on the bottom buns. Top with the burgers, bacon and kimchi, close and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these juicy burgers with a hoppy but balanced New England IPA.

