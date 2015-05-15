Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers

Review Body: Just made this tonight with some grass-fed beef. If you like spicy food this one is a great burger. Will definitely make this again.

Freaking genius. I make a lot of burgers but this is the crowd pleaser. Familiar and bacony with a mysterious and international vibe. Just be sure to make the 2 1/8 pound patties with a scale and gently pushing into wax paper until they are super thin.

Jacki Robbins

Okay, so you might need an antacid after eating this burger, but it is worth the experience! I made these single pattie style with organic grass-fed beef and Boars Head pre-cooked thick bacon and the flavors were outstanding! A nice break from the everyday burger and would definitely be a fun alternative to your next barbecue -- especially for your adventurous eaters! Thank you F&W for another terrific recipe. Your recipes are always the go to in our home.

5

2017-08-29