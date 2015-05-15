Bacon-and-Kimchi Burgers

Chef Wesley Genovart makes this over-the-top, Shake Shack–inspired burger with two thin stacked patties, thick-cut bacon, kimchi and a spicy homemade sauce. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the sambal with the mayonnaise and ketchup and mix well.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the bacon over moderate heat, turning, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes total. Drain on paper towels.
Form the beef into eight 1/4-inch-thick burgers and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning, until browned, 1 minute per side. Make 4 stacks of 2 burgers each on the grill and spoon 1 tablespoon of the sambal mayo over each stack. Top with the cheese, cover and grill over high heat just until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.
Spread the remaining sambal mayo on the bottom buns. Top with the burgers, bacon and kimchi, close and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Brian Lionbarger
Review Body: Just made this tonight with some grass-fed beef. If you like spicy food this one is a great burger. Will definitely make this again.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-04
Author Name: shoo370
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-22
Author Name: Julia Heffelfinger
Review Body: This burger made me a thin, double patty convert! So juicy, crispy and amazing.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-19
Author Name: Jon Lind
Review Body: Freaking genius. I make a lot of burgers but this is the crowd pleaser. Familiar and bacony with a mysterious and international vibe. Just be sure to make the 2 1/8 pound patties with a scale and gently pushing into wax paper until they are super thin.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-07
Author Name: Jacki Robbins
Review Body: Okay, so you might need an antacid after eating this burger, but it is worth the experience! I made these single pattie style with organic grass-fed beef and Boars Head pre-cooked thick bacon and the flavors were outstanding! A nice break from the everyday burger and would definitely be a fun alternative to your next barbecue -- especially for your adventurous eaters! Thank you F&W for another terrific recipe. Your recipes are always the go to in our home.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-29