Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick ovenproof skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderately high heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 2 Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet. Add the vegetables, season with salt and pepper and stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the bacon and tamari and season with salt and pepper.