Bacon and Egg Fried Rice
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Spike Gjerde

Chef Spike Gjerde of Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore has devised a great weeknight clean-out-your-fridge dinner, cooking with whatever vegetables he has on hand. Gjerde makes the meal completely gluten-free for his wife, who has celiac disease: He adds a splash of wheat-free tamari instead of soy sauce. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 6 strips of bacon, chopped (3/4 cup)
  • 4 cups chopped mixed vegetables, such as onions, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers and snap peas
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • One 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and julienned (1 tablespoon)
  • 3 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
  • 6 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
  • 4 large eggs
  • Hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick ovenproof skillet or  wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderately high heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain. 

Step 2    

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet. Add the vegetables, season with salt and pepper and stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the ginger and  garlic and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the bacon and tamari and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Using the back of a spoon, make 4 nests in the rice. Crack an egg into each nest. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 minutes, until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are runny. Serve the fried rice at once, with hot sauce.

