Bacon and Egg Fried Rice

Chef Spike Gjerde of Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore has devised a great weeknight clean-out-your-fridge dinner, cooking with whatever vegetables he has on hand. Gjerde makes the meal completely gluten-free for his wife, who has celiac disease: He adds a splash of wheat-free tamari instead of soy sauce. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large nonstick ovenproof skillet or wok, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over moderately high heat. Add the bacon and cook, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet. Add the vegetables, season with salt and pepper and stir-fry over moderately high heat until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the bacon and tamari and season with salt and pepper.
Using the back of a spoon, make 4 nests in the rice. Crack an egg into each nest. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for 5 minutes, until the egg whites are just set and the yolks are runny. Serve the fried rice at once, with hot sauce.
Review Body: I am a fan of fried rice and this looks AMAZING!
Date Published: 2017-06-27