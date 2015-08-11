Bacon and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350º. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Cook the onion over moderate heat until soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return it to heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2 In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until brown and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop into 1-inch pieces. Reserve the fat.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat (or olive oil, if desired) over moderate heat. Pour the eggs into the frying pan and cook, stirring with a rubber spatula until small curds form, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the skillet and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 1 minute.