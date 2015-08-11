Bacon and Egg Breakfast Enchiladas
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Enchiladas aren’t just for dinner! Your brunch party guests will love this morning time twist. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes  
  • 1 pound thick-cut bacon
  • 12 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • 8 eight-inch corn or flour tortillas
  • 8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (about 2 cups) 
  • Minced green onions
  • sour cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350º. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Cook the onion over moderate heat until soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, paprika, oregano, sugar, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes and remove from heat. Blend in a food processor or blender until smooth. Return it to heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until brown and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop into 1-inch pieces. Reserve the fat.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat (or olive oil, if desired) over moderate heat. Pour the eggs into the frying pan and cook, stirring with a rubber spatula until small curds form, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the skillet and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 1 minute.

Step 5    

Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Arrange the tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a heaping 1/4 cup of the egg mixture, 2 tablespoons of the cheese and 2 tablespoons of the chopped bacon onto each tortilla. Roll up the tortillas and arrange them in the baking dish. Top evenly with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle the top of the enchiladas with the remaining cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Serve warm with sour cream and minced green onions.

