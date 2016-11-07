Bacon-and-Butter Sandwiches 
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dominique Ansel
December 2016

Pastry genius Dominique Ansel gives the beloved English “bacon butty” a French accent by subbing slender baguette for the standard white toast. Flavor upgrade: Ansel replaces the traditional ketchup with sherry. Slideshow: More Bacon Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 slices of back bacon  (see Note) 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 
  • 2 teaspoons dry sherry 
  • Four 4-inch-long baguette pieces, split and lightly toasted 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron skillet, cook half of the bacon over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and the edges are crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels. Repeat with the remaining bacon.  

Step 2    

In a small bowl, blend the butter with the sherry. Spread it on the baguette bottoms. Top each with 2 slices of bacon, close the sandwiches and serve. 

Notes

Back bacon includes a portion of both the loin and the belly. It’s available from British butchers and amazon.com, or try a combination of Canadian bacon and thick-cut bacon.

