Pastry genius Dominique Ansel gives the beloved English “bacon butty” a French accent by subbing slender baguette for the standard white toast. Flavor upgrade: Ansel replaces the traditional ketchup with sherry. Slideshow: More Bacon Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a large cast-iron skillet, cook half of the bacon over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and the edges are crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to paper towels. Repeat with the remaining bacon.
In a small bowl, blend the butter with the sherry. Spread it on the baguette bottoms. Top each with 2 slices of bacon, close the sandwiches and serve.
Notes
Back bacon includes a portion of both the loin and the belly. It’s available from British butchers and amazon.com, or try a combination of Canadian bacon and thick-cut bacon.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: I'd eat a thousand of these sandwiches if I had the chance!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: Now this is a sandwich that has my name written all over it!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: Another one that you need to have on a great breakfast on the Go. The Bacon-and-Butter Sandwiches which will be great to have an experience with
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16