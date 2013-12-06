Bacchanalian

© Lucas Allen
Chris Hannah loves serving this drink in the fall and winter—especially during Mardi Gras and the carnival season in New Orleans (January to March). Slideshow: New Orleans Cocktails
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Cognac, wine, lemon juice and brown sugar syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled ice-filled red wine glass and garnish with the nutmeg.
