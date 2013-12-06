Bacchanalian
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 1
Chris Hannah

Chris Hannah loves serving this drink in the fall and winter—especially during Mardi Gras and the carnival season in New Orleans (January to March). Slideshow: New Orleans Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 ounces VS Cognac
  • 3/4 ounce fruity red wine, such as Claret or Merlot
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce light brown sugar syrup (1/2 tablespoon light brown sugar mixed with 1/2 tablespoon warm water)
  • Ice
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Cognac, wine, lemon juice and brown sugar syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled ice-filled red wine glass and garnish with the nutmeg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up