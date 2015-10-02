Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá

How to Make It

Step 1 Prep the salted cod. Rinse in cold water and place in a bowl; fill the bowl with water and place in the refrigerator. Soak the cod for at least 16 but up to 48 hours, switching out the water twice.

Step 2 emove the cod and place in a stockpot; cover with water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, then drain and set aside to cool, about 20 minutes. At the same time, place the potatoes in a separate pot and cover with water; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool, about 20 minutes.

Step 3 As the cod and potatoes cook and cool, caramelize the onion. Warm the oil in a skillet over medium-low heat, then add the onion and a pinch of salt. Sauté the onion until caramelized, reducing heat as needed to prevent burning, about 40 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Step 4 Once the cod and potatoes have cooled, shred the cod with a fork and slice the potatoes into 1/4-inch slices. Gently toss the potatoes with the melted butter, salt and pepper.