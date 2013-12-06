Baby Potato Salad with Balsamic, Chive & Greek Yogurt Dressing

This potato salad is a great mixture of flavors (tangy capers, lots of garlic and a generous helping of balsamic), and is made with healthy, creamy Greek yogurt, too. Slideshow: Amazing Potato Salads
How to Make It
Place the potatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot and fill with cold water to cover the potatoes. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and then simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.
Drain the potatoes in a colander, shaking the colander to help remove excess water. Pour the potatoes into a large bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill.
In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Greek yogurt, garlic, and salt together. Stir in the chives. Chill until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, add the capers to the potatoes. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and gently toss until the potatoes are well coated with dressing. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5