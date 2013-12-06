Baby Potato Salad with Balsamic, Chive & Greek Yogurt Dressing
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
April 2014

This potato salad is a great mixture of flavors (tangy capers, lots of garlic and a generous helping of balsamic), and is made with healthy, creamy Greek yogurt, too. Slideshow: Amazing Potato Salads

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds baby potatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 2 medium cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the potatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot and fill with cold water to cover the potatoes. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and then simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.

Step 2    

Drain the potatoes in a colander, shaking the colander to help remove excess water. Pour the potatoes into a large bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Greek yogurt, garlic, and salt together. Stir in the chives. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 4    

When ready to serve, add the capers to the potatoes. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and gently toss until the potatoes are well coated with dressing. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up