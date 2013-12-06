Baby Potato Salad with Balsamic, Chive & Greek Yogurt Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the potatoes and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large pot and fill with cold water to cover the potatoes. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low and then simmer for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork.

Step 2 Drain the potatoes in a colander, shaking the colander to help remove excess water. Pour the potatoes into a large bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Greek yogurt, garlic, and salt together. Stir in the chives. Chill until ready to serve.