Baby Marmalade

John deBary uses both ginger juice and ginger syrup in this mocktail. “Ginger replicates that pleasant burn from the vodka in the original,” he says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the verjus, Ginger Syrup, ginger juice and grenadine. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and stir in the club soda.
Notes
Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.
