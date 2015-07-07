Baby Marmalade
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
John deBary

John deBary uses both ginger juice and ginger syrup in this mocktail. “Ginger replicates that pleasant burn from the vodka in the original,” he says.  Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce chilled verjus (see Note)
  • 1 ounce Ginger Syrup
  • 3/4 ounce fresh ginger juice (from a 2-inch piece of grated ginger pressed through a fine strainer)
  • 3/4 ounce grenadine, preferably homemade
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the verjus, Ginger Syrup, ginger juice and grenadine. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and stir in the club soda.

Notes

Verjus, the tart juice pressed from unripe grapes, is available at specialty food stores.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up