Babette Friedman’s Apple Cake 

Review Body: I'm wondering if there is an error in the recipe as written - I made this cake twice today, and though I started with room temp butter, there was NO WAY I could incorporate 3 cups of flour into the batter. The first go-round, I could only add 2 cups before the batter was more of a dough. The second time around, I softened the butter a good bit more, and I could add 2.5 cups of flour, once I also added a tablespoon or two of the apple marinating liquid. I just can't fathom how one could use 3 cups of flour, as written. Baking time was at least double the 50 minutes for me. I'm not a huge fan - it's like a coffee cake, and a slightly greasy one at that, given that I couldn't add all of the flour the recipe calls for, however, my husband is in love with this cake! If I were to make it again, I'd melt at least half of the butter, which might be the secret to using all 3 cups of flour.

Date Published: 2017-11-13