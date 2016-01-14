Babas au Rhum with Mixed Citrus Fruits

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the babas In a small saucepan, combine the milk with 1 tablespoon of the sugar, the salt and vanilla bean and seeds. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar is dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Discard the vanilla bean.

Step 2 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, stir the yeast with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sugar and the water. Let stand until small bubbles appear, about 10 minutes. At low speed, mix in one-third of the flour. Mix in the milk until just incorporated, then mix in the remaining two-thirds of the flour until just a few white streaks remain. Add the eggs and beat at medium-high speed for 5 minutes. Scatter the cubed butter over the dough. Cover the bowl with a clean tea towel and let the dough rise at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Butter four 1/2-cup baba molds or muffin cups. Beat the dough at medium speed until the butter is fully incorporated and the dough is smooth and silky, 5 minutes. With moistened hands, fill the prepared baba molds halfway with dough, about 1/3 cup per mold. Set the molds in a warm place and let the dough rise until it reaches the top of the molds, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 350°. Bake the babas until puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes. Immediately turn out onto a rack and let cool slightly.

Step 5 Make the rum syrup In a small saucepan, combine the water with the sugar and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the rum; keep warm.

Step 6 Make the citrus salad Using a very sharp knife, peel the grapefruit, blood orange and navel orange, removing all of the bitter white pith. Thinly slice the citrus fruits crosswise, discarding any seeds. In a medium bowl, toss the sliced citrus with 1/2 cup of the rum syrup.

Step 7 Make the whipped cream In a medium bowl, beat the cream with the sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to serve.