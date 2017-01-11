Baba Ghanoush

Step 1

In a large bowl, toss the eggplant with 1 tablespoon of salt. In a large saucepan fitted with a large steamer basket, bring 1 inch of water to a simmer. Add the eggplant to the basket, cover and steam over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer the steamed eggplant to a colander set over a large bowl and let stand for 10 minutes, pressing lightly on the eggplant with a spoon to release some of the liquid.