Baba Ghanoush
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Anna Painter

The secret to this baba ghanoush is steaming diced eggplant rather than roasting it whole, giving it a slightly sweet flavor and silky texture. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds eggplant, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice (11 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/3 cup tahini
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
  • Pita wedges and crudités, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the eggplant with 1 tablespoon of salt. In a large saucepan fitted with a large steamer basket, bring 1 inch of water to a simmer. Add the eggplant to the basket, cover and steam over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Transfer the steamed eggplant to a colander set over a large bowl and let stand for 10 minutes, pressing lightly on the eggplant with a spoon to release some of the liquid.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the drained eggplant with the 1/2 cup of olive oil, the tahini, garlic, lemon juice, paprika and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper; pulse until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the baba ghanoush into a bowl, drizzle with olive oil and serve with pita wedges and crudités.

Make Ahead

The baba ghanoush can be refrigerated for 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up