Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 3 cups
Andrew Zimmern

Slideshow: More Delicious Salsa Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)

Ingredients

  • 1⁄2 pound tomatillos (about 3 medium) — husked, washed and quartered
  • 2 to 3 jalapeño or serrano peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 avocado, halved and pitted

How to Make It

Step

In the bowl of a food processor (or large mortar and pestle), combine the tomatillos, peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro and 1 teaspoon of salt. Pulse until a chunky paste forms (don’t over-puree). Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add the lime juice. Fold in the avocado with a stiff whisk, mashing it as you go. Season to taste with salt.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up