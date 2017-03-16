Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

Slideshow: More Delicious Salsa Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Step
In the bowl of a food processor (or large mortar and pestle), combine the tomatillos, peppers, onion, garlic, cilantro and 1 teaspoon of salt. Pulse until a chunky paste forms (don’t over-puree). Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add the lime juice. Fold in the avocado with a stiff whisk, mashing it as you go. Season to taste with salt.
