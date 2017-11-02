Avocado Halves with Flaxseed Furikake  
John Kernick
Justin Chapple
December 2017

For the most satisfying healthy snack, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple keeps homemade furikake on hand. The simple combo of nori, bonito, flax, sesame, salt and sugar is like a big smack of umami, and it’s perfect on avocados, eggs, and steamed rice and grains. Slideshow: More Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 sheets of toasted nori, torn into small pieces 
  • 2 tablespoons bonito flakes 
  • 2 tablespoons flaxseeds 
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar 
  • 1 Hass avocado, halved and pitted 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a spice grinder or mini food processor, pulse the nori  and bonito until finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl. Add the flaxseeds to the grinder and pulse until very finely crushed. Transfer to the bowl. Stir in the sesame seeds, salt and sugar.

Step 2    

Drizzle the avocado halves with olive oil, sprinkle with some of the flaxseed furikake and serve.

Make Ahead

The furikake can be stored in an airtight  container for up to 3 weeks.

