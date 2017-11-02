Avocado Halves with Flaxseed Furikake 

John Kernick
For the most satisfying healthy snack, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple keeps homemade furikake on hand. The simple combo of nori, bonito, flax, sesame, salt and sugar is like a big smack of umami, and it’s perfect on avocados, eggs, and steamed rice and grains. Slideshow: More Avocado Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a spice grinder or mini food processor, pulse the nori and bonito until finely chopped. Transfer to a small bowl. Add the flaxseeds to the grinder and pulse until very finely crushed. Transfer to the bowl. Stir in the sesame seeds, salt and sugar.
Step 2
Drizzle the avocado halves with olive oil, sprinkle with some of the flaxseed furikake and serve.
Make Ahead
The furikake can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.
