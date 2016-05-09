Avocado Egg Salad
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

Upgrade your everyday egg salad by adding chopped avocados. The avocado is full of essential vitamins, minerals and fiber, and since it's naturally creamy, you can cut back on the mayo. This salad makes a fantastic sandwich and an awesome topping for sliced beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes. Slideshow: More Egg Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped tarragon
  • 2 Hass avocados—peeled, pitted and chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a bowl with ice water. Put the eggs in a medium saucepan and enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Cover the pan, remove it from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and immediately add them to the ice water bath until thoroughly chilled. Drain the eggs and peel them, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the yogurt with the olive oil, mayonnaise and mustard. Stir in the celery, onion and chopped tarragon. Fold in the chopped eggs and the avocados and season the egg salad with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The avocado egg salad can be well-wrapped and refrigerated for up to 1 day.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up