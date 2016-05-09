Avocado Egg Salad

Upgrade your everyday egg salad by adding chopped avocados. The avocado is full of essential vitamins, minerals and fiber, and since it's naturally creamy, you can cut back on the mayo. This salad makes a fantastic sandwich and an awesome topping for sliced beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes. Slideshow: More Egg Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a bowl with ice water. Put the eggs in a medium saucepan and enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil. Cover the pan, remove it from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and immediately add them to the ice water bath until thoroughly chilled. Drain the eggs and peel them, then coarsely chop.
In a large bowl, whisk the yogurt with the olive oil, mayonnaise and mustard. Stir in the celery, onion and chopped tarragon. Fold in the chopped eggs and the avocados and season the egg salad with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
