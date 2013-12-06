Avocado and Radish Salad
Serves : 12
Marcia Kiesel
March 1998

This salad offers a refreshing counterpoint to the Tortilla Pie's earthy flavors. Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 6 firm ripe Hass avocados—halved, peeled and sliced 1/3 inch thick
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 6 bunches of white and red radishes (3 pounds), thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, combine the avocados and scallions with half of the dressing and toss. Arrange the avocados around a large platter or shallow bowl. Add the radishes to the remaining dressing and toss. Mound in the center of the platter. Sprinkle the cilantro over the salad and serve.

