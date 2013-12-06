Avocado and Radish Salad

© Quentin Bacon
This salad offers a refreshing counterpoint to the Tortilla Pie's earthy flavors. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, whisk the lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. In another bowl, combine the avocados and scallions with half of the dressing and toss. Arrange the avocados around a large platter or shallow bowl. Add the radishes to the remaining dressing and toss. Mound in the center of the platter. Sprinkle the cilantro over the salad and serve.
