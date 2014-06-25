Avocado and Mango Salad

© Emily Farris
This summery salad is packed with fresh flavors, including mango and avocado. Slideshow: More Fruit Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
To prepare the vinaigrette, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, agave nectar, cumin, chile powder and jalapeño in a small mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Step 2
In a large mixing bowl, toss the lettuce leaves, mango, red onion and cilantro with vinaigrette. Divide among 8 bowls and top with the avocado.
