Avocado and Mango Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
May 2014

This summery salad is packed with fresh flavors, including mango and avocado. Slideshow: More Fruit Salads

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons agave nectar (or honey)
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 10-ounce heads of butter lettuce, washed, dried and torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 3 mangoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup finely diced red onion
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 2 avocados, halved, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch dice

How to Make It

Step 1    

To prepare the vinaigrette, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, agave nectar, cumin, chile powder and jalapeño in a small mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large mixing bowl, toss the lettuce leaves, mango, red onion and cilantro with vinaigrette. Divide among 8 bowls and top with the avocado.

