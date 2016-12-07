Avocado-and-Cabbage Slaw 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Suvir Saran
January 2017

When Suvir Saran’s mother tried this spicy, crunchy cabbage slaw at his restaurant Tapestry in New York City, she said, “Baba, this is the best chaat I’ve ever eaten!” While Saran didn’t intend to make over the traditional Indian snack, a dish with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt and chutney, the crunch, spice and tang immediately elicit an iconic chaat. “There is nothing Indian about it, and yet, it’s entirely Indian,” says Saran. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons honey 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger 
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce 
  • 2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar 
  • 3/4 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound green and/or red cabbage, cored and finely shredded 
  • 6 scallions, light green and white parts only, thinly sliced 
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves, finely chopped 
  • 2 Hass avocados—peeled, pitted and diced, plus avocado slices for serving  
  • 1 cup roasted salted cashews, chopped, plus more for garnish 
  • Microgreens, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the honey, ginger,  Sriracha, soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, chaat masala and cumin until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, mint, diced avocados and the 1 cup of chopped cashews and toss to coat. Garnish with avocado slices, more chopped cashews and microgreens; serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

