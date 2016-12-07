Avocado-and-Cabbage Slaw 

When Suvir Saran’s mother tried this spicy, crunchy cabbage slaw at his restaurant Tapestry in New York City, she said, “Baba, this is the best chaat I’ve ever eaten!” While Saran didn’t intend to make over the traditional Indian snack, a dish with chickpeas, potatoes, yogurt and chutney, the crunch, spice and tang immediately elicit an iconic chaat. “There is nothing Indian about it, and yet, it’s entirely Indian,” says Saran. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the honey, ginger, Sriracha, soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, chaat masala and cumin until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cabbage, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, mint, diced avocados and the 1 cup of chopped cashews and toss to coat. Garnish with avocado slices, more chopped cashews and microgreens; serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sarah Christie
Review Body: I made this as our side salad - we were all out of chaat masala, so I just omitted it from the dressing and it was delicious! I did add chopped dried mango to capture a bit of the mango taste though. Also, I dressed the salad separately to allow for our kids to eat without the spicy and they (ages 6 and 9) devoured it. Last note - I used sprouts (sunflower and radish) instead of the microgreens as that is what was on hand. DELICIOUS!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-04
Author Name: KFNL
Review Body: Loved this. My husband is not really a fan of fish sause, however he didn't mind a bit and ate it all up :)
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-02-04
Author Name: Amberie Fehr
Review Body: It was delicious, but I would halve the fish sauce and add more avocado next time. I also omitted the sprouts since I'm wary of listeria (I'm pregnant), but it was delicious and crunchy enough with the cabbage. I might also add some shredded carrots for color.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-12-07