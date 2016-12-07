Avocado-and-Cabbage Slaw 

Author Name: Sarah Christie

Review Body: I made this as our side salad - we were all out of chaat masala, so I just omitted it from the dressing and it was delicious! I did add chopped dried mango to capture a bit of the mango taste though. Also, I dressed the salad separately to allow for our kids to eat without the spicy and they (ages 6 and 9) devoured it. Last note - I used sprouts (sunflower and radish) instead of the microgreens as that is what was on hand. DELICIOUS!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-01-04