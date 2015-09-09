Autumn Oxtail Stew

Chef Dave Beran adds warm spices — cinnamon, peppercorns and juniper — to punch up his hearty stew. He also adds pears and apples, which give the stew a lovely fruitiness and make it especially good with Oregon Pinot Noir. Slideshow: More Fall Recipes
How to Make It
In a piece of cheesecloth, wrap the herbs, peppercorns, cinnamon, juniper and bay leaf and tie with kitchen twine. In an enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the bundle, oxtails, wine and stock; add 2 cups of water. The oxtails should be completely submerged; if necessary, add more water. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Transfer the oxtails to a plate. Bring the marinade to a simmer, skimming off any foam. Add the oxtails and all of the remaining ingredients except the salt, pepper and chopped parsley and bring to a boil. Press a sheet of parchment paper directly on the stew and cover tightly with foil. Braise the oxtails in the oven for about 3 hours, until the meat is very tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the oxtails to a plate. Transfer the vegetables to a separate plate. Discard the herb-and-spice bundle. If necessary, simmer the cooking liquid until slightly thickened.
Pick the oxtail meat off of the bones in large pieces; discard the bones and any excess fat. Return the meat and vegetables to the pot and bring to a simmer; cook for 5 minutes, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5