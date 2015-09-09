Autumn Oxtail Stew
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dave Beran
October 2015

Chef Dave Beran adds warm spices — cinnamon, peppercorns and juniper — to punch up his hearty stew. He also adds pears and apples, which give the stew a lovely fruitiness and make it especially good with Oregon Pinot Noir. Slideshow: More Fall Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 sprigs each rosemary, thyme and parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons black peppercorns
  • One 3-inch cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 tablespoon juniper berries
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 pounds meaty oxtails, cut into pieces 
  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 5 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 6 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 4 small carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 tomatoes, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 celery rib, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 small onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 fennel bulb, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 leek, light green and white parts only, sliced 1 inch thick
  • 2 small Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 small Anjou pears, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a piece of cheesecloth, wrap the herbs, peppercorns, cinnamon, juniper and bay leaf and tie with kitchen twine. In an enameled cast-iron casserole, combine the bundle, oxtails, wine and stock; add 2 cups of water. The oxtails should be completely submerged; if necessary, add more water. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Transfer the oxtails to a plate. Bring the marinade to a simmer, skimming off any foam. Add the oxtails and all of the remaining ingredients except the salt, pepper and chopped parsley and bring to a boil. Press a sheet of parchment paper directly on the stew and cover tightly with foil. Braise the oxtails in the oven for about 3 hours, until the meat is very tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the oxtails to a plate. Transfer the vegetables to a separate plate. Discard the herb-and-spice bundle. If necessary, simmer the cooking liquid until slightly thickened.

Step 3    

Pick the oxtail meat off of the bones in large pieces; discard the bones and any excess fat. Return the meat and vegetables to the pot and bring to a simmer; cook for 5 minutes, until heated through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve. 

Make Ahead

The oxtail stew can be refrigerated for 3 days; reheat before serving.

