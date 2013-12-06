Autumn Antipasto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Nancy Verde Barr
November 1998

This virtually instant hors d'oeuvre allows guests to assemble their own combinations of contrasting flavors. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup roasted natural almonds (about 5 ounces)
  • 1 pound large, moist dates, preferably Medjool, split in half and pitted
  • 1/2 pound Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, broken into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced prosciutto, preferably prosciutto di Parma, halved

How to Make It

Step

Mound the almonds in the center of a large platter. Arrange the dates, cheese and prosciutto slices around the almonds and serve.

Make Ahead

The assembled antipasto platter can be covered with plastic wrap and kept at room temperature for up to 6 hours before serving.

