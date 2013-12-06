Autumn Antipasto

This virtually instant hors d'oeuvre allows guests to assemble their own combinations of contrasting flavors. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Mound the almonds in the center of a large platter. Arrange the dates, cheese and prosciutto slices around the almonds and serve.
Make Ahead
The assembled antipasto platter can be covered with plastic wrap and kept at room temperature for up to 6 hours before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5