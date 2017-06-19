Aunt Elsie’s Texas Potatoes
Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet got this fantastic potato casserole recipe from his great-aunt Elsie Ball. Stonestreet calls them "Kansas potatoes" because he's from Kansas. "I don't think Texas will mind," he says. The original recipe calls for canned cream of chicken soup, but taking a few extra minutes to prepare a homemade sauce makes this already delicious casserole even better.
- Servings: 10 to 12
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 sticks unsalted butter— 1 1/2 sticks cubed, 1 stick melted
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
- 2 1/2 cups cornflakes
- 1 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
- 4 pounds baking potatoes—peeled, shredded and squeezed dry
- 16 ounces sour cream
How to make this recipe
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, melt the 1 1/2 sticks of cubed butter. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until bubbling, about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the stock and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the sauce is thickened and no floury taste remains, 8 to 10 minutes.
In a medium bowl, toss the cornflakes with the breadcrumbs and the 1 stick of melted butter. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, combine the sauce with the potatoes, sour cream, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper and mix well. Scrape into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and bake for about 20 minutes, until bubbling. Sprinkle the cornflake mixture evenly over the potatoes and bake for 20 to 25 minutes longer, until the topping is browned and crisp. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
The casserole can be baked earlier in the day and kept at room temperature. Reheat to serve.