Aunt Elsie’s Texas Potatoes 

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet, melt the 1 1/2 sticks of cubed butter. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking constantly, until bubbling, about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in the stock and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the sauce is thickened and no floury taste remains, 8 to 10 minutes.