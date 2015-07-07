Auld Allianc
For this Scotch cocktail, New York City mixologist Nick Bennett shakes in Calvados and cinnamon syrup to capture the flavors of a baked-apple dessert. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces blended Scotch, such as Monkey Shoulder
  • 1/2 ounce Calvados
  • 1/4 ounce Cinnamon Syrup (see Note)
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving
  • 1 green apple slice, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Calvados, Cinnamon Syrup and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir briefly. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the apple slice.

Notes

Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.

