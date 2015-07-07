Auld Allianc

For this Scotch cocktail, New York City mixologist Nick Bennett shakes in Calvados and cinnamon syrup to capture the flavors of a baked-apple dessert. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails
How to Make It
In a mixing glass, combine the Scotch, Calvados, Cinnamon Syrup and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir briefly. Strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the apple slice.
Notes
Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1 cup sugar, 4 ounces water and three 2-inch cinnamon sticks broken into large pieces. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Discard the cinnamon. Transfer the syrup to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
