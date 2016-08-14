15 August Bucket List Recipes to Prolong Summer

Summer's not over yet. From sweet-savory apricot-and-chicken kebabs to beautiful smoothie popsicles, here are 15 amazing recipes to make before the warm weather disappears.

In this summery spin on a croque-monsieur, roasted heirloom tomatoes are piled on bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce.

Here, we toss sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas. It's a great vegetarian meal on a hot day because there's no cooking involved. Just be sure to get the freshest corn and beans you can find. © Con Poulos

F&W's Kay Chun tosses sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas.

This vegetarian "ceviche" highlights summer vegetables like fresh corn, tomatoes and shelling beans with a bright citrus lime marinade.

© John Kernick

Pastry chef Megan Garrelts tops this cobbler with super light biscuits made with a mix of corn flour and cornmeal.

In this fun take on the classic Italian salad, basil pesto is mixed into the ground beef before grilling.

At Commanderie de Peyrassol, the wonderful Provençal winery, chef Guillaume Delauné uses ingredients from his kitchen garden to make dishes like these excellent stuffed tomatoes. He uses a melon baller to scoop out the insides of the tomatoes, leaving a sturdy shell to hold the spinach-and-cheese filling. The accompanying sauce is made from the scooped-out tomato seeds and juices. MARTIN MORRELL

Using a melon baller to scoop out the insides of tomatoes leaves a sturdy shell to hold the delicious spinach-and-cheese filling.

Thinly shaved local baby artichokes add refreshing crunch to the classic niçoise salad. © Con Poulos

Thinly shaved baby artichokes add fantastic crunch to the classic French salad.

This recipe proves that smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast. Swedish bloggers David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl layer two simple smoothies in ice pop molds before swirling and freezing to create an impressive frozen dessert. The recipe is in their book Green Kitchen Smoothies. © Con Poulos

Smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast.

© Nicole Franzen

Amp up simple grilled chicken skewers by adding fresh apricots.

Vanilla, almonds, pistachios and cherries could very well be ingredients in a granola you'd eat at breakfast. Here, they make up a stellar ice cream that tastes fresh and bright for the morning. Plus, F&W’s Justin Chapple doesn’t use an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream. John Kernick

No ice cream maker needed for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.

Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio loves creamy, tangy goat cheese for this simple, no-cook salad.

© Adrian Gaut

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get a great kick from smoked paprika.

This refreshing salad tastes like summer and requires very little prep. John Kernick

A splash of rum makes this simple salad "even more satisfying," says chef Matt Neal.

Do't turn off your grill after dinner—it's also great for a quick dessert.

You don't need a special pan for this elegant tart.