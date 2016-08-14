15 August Bucket List Recipes to Prolong Summer

How many can you make?
Summer's not over yet. From sweet-savory apricot-and-chicken kebabs to beautiful smoothie popsicles, here are 15 amazing recipes to make before the warm weather disappears.
1. Roasted Tomato Croques with Pickled Peppers
In this summery spin on a croque-monsieur, roasted heirloom tomatoes are piled on bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce.
2. Green-Market Tacos with Corn Crema
F&W's Kay Chun tosses sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas.
3. Summer Vegetable "Ceviche"
This vegetarian "ceviche" highlights summer vegetables like fresh corn, tomatoes and shelling beans with a bright citrus lime marinade.
4. Mixed-Fruit Cornmeal Cobbler
Pastry chef Megan Garrelts tops this cobbler with super light biscuits made with a mix of corn flour and cornmeal.
5. Caprese Burgers
In this fun take on the classic Italian salad, basil pesto is mixed into the ground beef before grilling.
6. Spinach-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Tomatoes with Piquillo Peppers
Using a melon baller to scoop out the insides of tomatoes leaves a sturdy shell to hold the delicious spinach-and-cheese filling.
7. Niçoise Salad with Baby Artichokes
Thinly shaved baby artichokes add fantastic crunch to the classic French salad.
8. Marbled Smoothie Pops
Smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast.
9. Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs
Amp up simple grilled chicken skewers by adding fresh apricots.
10. Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios
No ice cream maker needed for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.
11. Cucumber-Fennel Salad with Herbed Goat Yogurt
Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio loves creamy, tangy goat cheese for this simple, no-cook salad.
12. Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki
These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get a great kick from smoked paprika.
13. Watermelon Salad with Mint and Lime
A splash of rum makes this simple salad "even more satisfying," says chef Matt Neal.
14. Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream
Do't turn off your grill after dinner—it's also great for a quick dessert.
15. Summer Plum Crostata
You don't need a special pan for this elegant tart.