15 August Bucket List Recipes to Prolong Summer

How many can you make? 

F&W Editors
August 14, 2016

Summer's not over yet. From sweet-savory apricot-and-chicken kebabs to beautiful smoothie popsicles, here are 15 amazing recipes to make before the warm weather disappears. 

1. Roasted Tomato Croques with Pickled Peppers

In this summery spin on a croque-monsieur, roasted heirloom tomatoes are piled on bread that’s slathered with creamy béchamel sauce. 

2. Green-Market Tacos with Corn Crema

Here, we toss sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas. It's a great vegetarian meal on a hot day because there's no cooking involved. Just be sure to get the freshest corn and beans you can find.
© Con Poulos

F&W's Kay Chun tosses sweet summer corn and raw green and yellow wax beans in a creamy, tangy mix of yogurt, feta, olive oil and cilantro to use as the filling for tortillas. 

3. Summer Vegetable "Ceviche"

This vegetarian "ceviche" highlights summer vegetables like fresh corn, tomatoes and shelling beans with a bright citrus lime marinade.

4. Mixed-Fruit Cornmeal Cobbler

© John Kernick

Pastry chef Megan Garrelts tops this cobbler with super light biscuits made with a mix of corn flour and cornmeal.

5. Caprese Burgers

In this fun take on the classic Italian salad, basil pesto is mixed into the ground beef before grilling. 

6. Spinach-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Tomatoes with Piquillo Peppers

At Commanderie de Peyrassol, the wonderful Provençal winery, chef Guillaume Delauné uses ingredients from his kitchen garden to make dishes like these excellent stuffed tomatoes. He uses a melon baller to scoop out the insides of the tomatoes, leaving a sturdy shell to hold the spinach-and-cheese filling. The accompanying sauce is made from the scooped-out tomato seeds and juices.

MARTIN MORRELL

Using a melon baller to scoop out the insides of tomatoes leaves a sturdy shell to hold the delicious spinach-and-cheese filling.

7. Niçoise Salad with Baby Artichokes

Thinly shaved local baby artichokes add refreshing crunch to the classic niçoise salad.

© Con Poulos

Thinly shaved baby artichokes add fantastic crunch to the classic French salad. 

8. Marbled Smoothie Pops

This recipe proves that smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast. Swedish bloggers David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl layer two simple smoothies in ice pop molds before swirling and freezing to create an impressive frozen dessert. The recipe is in their book Green Kitchen Smoothies.

© Con Poulos

Smoothies have so much potential beyond breakfast. 

9. Honey-Thyme Chicken-and-Apricot Kebabs

© Nicole Franzen

Amp up simple grilled chicken skewers by adding fresh apricots.

10. Vanilla-Almond Ice Cream with Cherries and Pistachios

Vanilla, almonds, pistachios and cherries could very well be ingredients in a granola you'd eat at breakfast. Here, they make up a stellar ice cream that tastes fresh and bright for the morning. Plus, F&W’s Justin Chapple doesn’t use an ice cream maker for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.

John Kernick

No ice cream maker needed for this sweet and creamy custard-based ice cream.

11. Cucumber-Fennel Salad with Herbed Goat Yogurt

Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio loves creamy, tangy goat cheese for this simple, no-cook salad. 

12. Zucchini Burgers with Roasted Garlic Tzatziki

© Adrian Gaut

These zucchini-loaded veggie burgers get a great kick from smoked paprika. 

13. Watermelon Salad with Mint and Lime

This refreshing salad tastes like summer and requires very little prep.

John Kernick

A splash of rum makes this simple salad "even more satisfying," says chef Matt Neal. 

14. Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream

Do't turn off your grill after dinner—it's also great for a quick dessert.

15. Summer Plum Crostata

You don't need a special pan for this elegant tart. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up