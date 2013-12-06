Smoky Sweet Potato Hash with Baked Eggs and Manchego

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the sweet potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Add the scallions, garlic and pimentón and cook for 1 minute. Season the hash with salt and pepper and transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish. Bake the hash for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender.
Step 2
Using the back of a spoon, make 4 wells in the hash. Crack an egg into each well, season lightly with salt and pepper and sprinkle the cheese on top. Bake the eggs for 18 minutes, or until the whites are firm and the yolks are still runny. Serve immediately.
