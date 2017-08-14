Atún Encebollado  (Tuna Smothered in Onions) 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
José Andrés
September 2017

Despite its 3,000-year history of catching wild bluefin tuna, Spain’s tuna culture has largely been limited to canned and salted tuna products. This luscious dish, a staple of southern Spain, is one of the exceptions. Slideshow: More Tuna Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 1 large yellow onion, halved and  thinly sliced 
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano 
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar 
  • 1 pound fresh tuna belly (fatty tuna),  cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • Fresh oregano leaves,  for garnish (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over moderately low heat. Add the garlic, onion, bay leaves, dried oregano and paprika and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is very soft but not browned, about 25 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 2    

Stir in the vinegar and 3 tablespoons of water and bring to a simmer. Add the  tuna in a single layer over the onions, cover and simmer until the fish is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Spoon the sauce over the tuna, garnish with fresh oregano, if desired, and serve. 

