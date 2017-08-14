Atún Encebollado  (Tuna Smothered in Onions) 

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over moderately low heat. Add the garlic, onion, bay leaves, dried oregano and paprika and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is very soft but not browned, about 25 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 2

Stir in the vinegar and 3 tablespoons of water and bring to a simmer. Add the tuna in a single layer over the onions, cover and simmer until the fish is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Spoon the sauce over the tuna, garnish with fresh oregano, if desired, and serve.