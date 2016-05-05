Atomic Chile Jack Cheeseburgers

Michael Symon has this burger on the menu at his popular Ohio restaurant chain B Spot. It gets its name from the incendiary ghost chile that’s used to season the meat as well as the pickled jalapeños and hot sauce. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the ghost chile powder and salt.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Form the meat into four 5-inch patties and season with the chile salt. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 3 minutes. Flip the burgers, top with the cheese and grill until medium-rare, about 3 minutes more.
Set the burgers on the buns. Spread the tops with mayonnaise and garnish with sliced red onion, pickled jalapeños and cilantro; serve.
Notes
Ghost chiles, also called bhut jolokia, are about 150 times hotter than jalapeños.

