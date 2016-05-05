Atomic Chile Jack Cheeseburgers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Symon
June 2016

Michael Symon has this burger on the menu at his popular Ohio restaurant chain B Spot. It gets its name from the incendiary ghost chile that’s used to season the meat as well as the pickled jalapeños and hot sauce. Slideshow: More Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon ghost chile powder (see Note)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground chuck
  • 4 pepper jack cheese slices
  • 4 soft potato rolls, toasted
  • Mayonnaise, sliced red onion, pickled jalapeños and cilantro, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the ghost chile powder and salt.

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Form the meat into four 5-inch patties and season with the chile salt. Grill over moderately high heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 3 minutes. Flip the burgers, top with the cheese and grill until medium-rare, about 3 minutes more.

Step 3    

Set the burgers on the buns. Spread the tops with mayonnaise and garnish with sliced red onion, pickled jalapeños and cilantro; serve.

Notes

Ghost chiles, also called bhut jolokia, are about 150 times hotter than jalapeños.

Suggested Pairing

Lightly toasty ale.

