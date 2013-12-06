Cranberry Teriyaki Glaze

A recipe from Ming Tsai, from the 2007 Classic in Aspen. Ming Tsai: Favorite Kitchen Tool Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the dried cranberries, onion and ginger and cook over high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the cranberry juice, soy sauce, sugar, orange zest and juice and simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.
Transfer half of the cranberry mixture to a blender and puree. With the machine on, add 2 tablespoons of the oil and puree until the glaze is smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining cranberry mixture and oil. Season with salt.
