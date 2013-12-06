Cranberry Teriyaki Glaze
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Ming Tsai

A recipe from Ming Tsai, from the 2007 Classic in Aspen.  Ming Tsai: Favorite Kitchen Tool Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 cups cranberry juice
  • 1 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 orange
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the dried cranberries, onion and ginger and cook over high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the cranberry juice, soy sauce, sugar, orange zest and juice and simmer over low heat until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Transfer half of the cranberry mixture to a blender and puree. With the machine on, add 2 tablespoons of the oil and puree until the glaze is smooth. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with the remaining cranberry mixture and oil. Season with salt.

Make Ahead

The glaze can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up