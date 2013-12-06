Chestnut Crepes With Chestnut Honey

In a large bowl, whisk the chestnut flour with the all-purpose flour, sugar and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Gradually whisk the milk mixture into the dry ingredients, whisking to dissolve any lumps. Refrigerate the batter for 1 hour.

Step 2

Lightly brush an 8-inch crepe pan or skillet with olive oil and set it over moderate heat. When the pan is hot, remove it from the heat and pour in 1/4 cup of the batter; swirl the pan immediately to spread the batter evenly. Return the pan to the heat and cook the crepe until it is lightly golden on the bottom, 30 to 40 seconds. Flip the crepe and cook for about 15 seconds longer. Transfer the crepe to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter, oiling the pan between crepes.