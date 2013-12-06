Watermelon Spherification (Sferificacion de Sandia)

Star chef and molecular gastronomist Jose Andres creates a liquid sphere for one of his signature dishes. In this recipe he uses watermelon juice.
How to Make It
Step
Fill semispherical spoon (5 ml capacity) with the watermelon juice. Drop the juice into the algin bath, forming spheres; don't overcrowd. It is very important that the spheres do not touch or they will stick together. Steep the spheres in the algin bath for 2 1/2 minutes. Remove the spheres from the algin bath with a slotted spoon and drop them in cold water to rinse off. Drain the spheres taking care not to break them. Serve on Asian soup spoons with a little olive oil and salt.
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 4638
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5