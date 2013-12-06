Watermelon Spherification (Sferificacion de Sandia)

Step

Fill semispherical spoon (5 ml capacity) with the watermelon juice. Drop the juice into the algin bath, forming spheres; don't overcrowd. It is very important that the spheres do not touch or they will stick together. Steep the spheres in the algin bath for 2 1/2 minutes. Remove the spheres from the algin bath with a slotted spoon and drop them in cold water to rinse off. Drain the spheres taking care not to break them. Serve on Asian soup spoons with a little olive oil and salt.