Watermelon Spherification (Sferificacion de Sandia)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
José Andrés
August 2011

Star chef and molecular gastronomist Jose Andres creates a liquid sphere for one of his signature dishes. In this recipe he uses watermelon juice.

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill semispherical spoon (5 ml capacity) with the watermelon juice. Drop the juice into the algin bath, forming spheres; don't overcrowd. It is very important that the spheres do not touch or they will stick together. Steep the spheres in the algin bath for 2 1/2 minutes. Remove the spheres from the algin bath with a slotted spoon and drop them in cold water to rinse off. Drain the spheres taking care not to break them. Serve on Asian soup spoons with a little olive oil and salt.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up