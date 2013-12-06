Spaghetti with Seafood and Jalapeños
Mario Batali
February 2012

 Perfect Pasta Plus: Pasta Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 jalapeños, seeded and cut into 1/8-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 pound Dungeness crabmeat or shelled medium shrimp
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, sauté the garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the jalapeños and wine
and bring to a boil. Stir in the crabmeat and remove from the heat; if using shrimp, stir over the heat until just pink and curled.

Step 3    

In the pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente and drain. Add the spaghetti to the skillet and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a warm bowl and serve.

