Spaghetti with Seafood and Jalapeños

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt.

Step 2 In a large skillet, sauté the garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the jalapeños and wine

and bring to a boil. Stir in the crabmeat and remove from the heat; if using shrimp, stir over the heat until just pink and curled.