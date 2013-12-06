Spaghetti with Seafood and Jalapeños

How to Make It
Step 1
Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt.
Step 2
In a large skillet, sauté the garlic in the olive oil until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the jalapeños and wine
and bring to a boil. Stir in the crabmeat and remove from the heat; if using shrimp, stir over the heat until just pink and curled.
Step 3
In the pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente and drain. Add the spaghetti to the skillet and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 45 seconds. Transfer to a warm bowl and serve.
