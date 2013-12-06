Arugula Pesto

How to Make It
Step
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the arugula and basil to the boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. Drain
the arugula and basil and refresh under cold water and then press out as much liquid as possible. Transfer to a food processor with the remaining ingredients and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface.
Make Ahead
The pesto can be made up to a day ahead and kept tightly covered in the refrigerator. Stir the pesto and bring it to room temperature before using.
