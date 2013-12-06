Shortbread-Raspberry Gratin

One of Jacques Pépin's all-time favorite desserts, raspberry gratin, is a cinch to make if you have frozen, unsweetened raspberries on hand, as he always does, and good-quality store-bought cookies. Pépin gives two recipe variations: One is made with packaged chocolate-chip cookies, because he loves the combined flavors of chocolate and raspberries; and one makes use of buttery shortbread, his wife's favorite recipe. The chocolate-chip cookies are best crumbled by hand, because the chips would puree in a food processor and make the mixture pasty. The shortbread can be crumbled in the food processor or by placing it in a plastic bag and crushing it with the bottom of a small skillet or a rolling pin. The gratins are best served lukewarm or at room temperature, with or without sour cream. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375° F. Divide the frozen berries among 4 small (1 cup) gratin dishes or custard cups. Toss the crumbled shortbread and sugar together in a small bowl. Divide the crumbs among the gratin dishes, sprinkling them on top of the berries, and dot with the butter. Arrange the dishes on a cookie sheet and bake for 16 to 18 minutes. Let cool to lukewarm or room temperature and serve with sour cream.
Author Name: Patty McIntosh Katz
Review Body: Yum!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-21