Porotos Mixtos

Step 1

Rinse each type of beans separately under cold water and soak each type separately in 6 cups of water overnight. Reserve the soaking liquid of the white beans, making sure it equals 6 cups (add water if necessary). In a large stockpot, bring the white beans with their soaking liquid to a boil. Simmer for 40 minutes, until tender. Once the white beans are done, remove 1 cup of the beans and set aside. To the remaining beans and cooking liquid, add the shallots, fennel and bouquet garni and simmer for another 20 minutes. Remove the bouquet garni and let cooking liquid cool slightly. In a blender or food processor, puree the mixture until smooth; set aside.