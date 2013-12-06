Porotos Mixtos

How to Make It
Rinse each type of beans separately under cold water and soak each type separately in 6 cups of water overnight. Reserve the soaking liquid of the white beans, making sure it equals 6 cups (add water if necessary). In a large stockpot, bring the white beans with their soaking liquid to a boil. Simmer for 40 minutes, until tender. Once the white beans are done, remove 1 cup of the beans and set aside. To the remaining beans and cooking liquid, add the shallots, fennel and bouquet garni and simmer for another 20 minutes. Remove the bouquet garni and let cooking liquid cool slightly. In a blender or food processor, puree the mixture until smooth; set aside.
In two separate stockpots, with four cups of fresh water in each, bring the black-eyed peas and red beans to a boil. Simmer for 35 minutes, until the beans are tender. Drain the beans and set aside.
In a large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil until smoking. Add the carrot, leeks, celery and jalapeño and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and tomato (with reserved liquid) and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the black-eyed peas, red beans and pureed white beans, mix well and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add the cilantro and season with salt and pepper.
Serve With
Grilled Fish
