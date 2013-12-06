Cold Black Bean Soup

Step

When friends drop by unexpectedly in the summer, I like to make cold soup. One unusual combination that I love is made in a food processor with a can of black beans that I puree with a little olive oil, Tabasco, a couple of tablespoons of onion, crushed clove of garlic, salt and enough chicken stock to make the mixture creamy. Serve in soup plates, topping each serving with a ribbon of sour cream diluted with a bit of water, and garnishing each with a few slices of banana and a couple of cilantro leaves.