Cold Black Bean Soup
Jacques Pépin
February 2013

When friends drop by unexpectedly in the summer, I like to make cold soup. One unusual combination that I love is made in a food processor with a can of black beans that I puree with a little olive oil, Tabasco, a couple of tablespoons of onion, crushed clove of garlic, salt and enough chicken stock to make the mixture creamy. Serve in soup plates, topping each serving with a ribbon of sour cream diluted with a bit of water, and garnishing each with a few slices of banana and a couple of cilantro leaves.

