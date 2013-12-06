Berry Aquavit

Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
Put the cup of berries in a wide-mouthed jar and pour in the vodka. Seal the jar. Let stand at room temperature for 6 to 8 weeks, until the full flavor has fully developed.
Step 2
Strain the vodka into a pitcher or bowl and stir in the simple syrup. Transfer to a 1-liter bottle and add the fresh berries. Seal the bottle and store in the freezer. Serve ice-cold, in shot glasses.
