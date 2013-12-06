Avocado Halves in Red Sauce

Step

Avocados are a great favorite of mine, and for a quick first course I often cut them in half, remove the pits with a knife, and using a large spoon, scoop out the entire contents from each half. Place an avocado half on each plate and sprinkle with a little coarse salt or fleur de sel. Mix a little mayonnaise with ketchup, Tabasco and a little water until creamy. Spoon on or around the avocado halves and sprinkle with some crushed spicy tortilla chips