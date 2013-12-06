Aaron's Home-Rendered Lard

How to Make It
Step 1
Place the fat in a large, heavy pot with 1 cup of water. Heat over a medium to low flame and cook slowly, stirring with a wooden spoon to avoid sticking and scorching. Try to push the raw fat under, so it can dissolve and doesn't start to spit as it crisps. Continue to render for 2 hours, until the fat pieces have shrunk to small toasty bits and sink to the bottom of the pot. The rendered fat should be clear yellow.
Step 2
Let the lard cool and settle for 10 minutes, then strain through a sieve lined with 2 layers of cheesecloth. Cool for 1 hour, then pour into a heatproof glass container. Lard keeps for 3 months. Tightly cover in the refrigerator.
