Aaron's Home-Rendered Lard

Step 1

Place the fat in a large, heavy pot with 1 cup of water. Heat over a medium to low flame and cook slowly, stirring with a wooden spoon to avoid sticking and scorching. Try to push the raw fat under, so it can dissolve and doesn't start to spit as it crisps. Continue to render for 2 hours, until the fat pieces have shrunk to small toasty bits and sink to the bottom of the pot. The rendered fat should be clear yellow.