Aaron's Home-Rendered Lard
Aarón Sanchez
February 2013

Ingredients

  • 2 or 3 pounds fresh pork fatback, cut into pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the fat in a large, heavy pot with 1 cup of water. Heat over a medium to low flame and cook slowly, stirring with a wooden spoon to avoid sticking and scorching. Try to push the raw fat under, so it can dissolve and doesn't start to spit as it crisps. Continue to render for 2 hours, until the fat pieces have shrunk to small toasty bits and sink to the bottom of the pot. The rendered fat should be clear yellow.

Step 2    

Let the lard cool and settle for 10 minutes, then strain through a sieve lined with 2 layers of cheesecloth. Cool for 1 hour, then pour into a heatproof glass container. Lard keeps for 3 months. Tightly cover in the refrigerator.

