Step

Blanch the herbs in boiling salted water, then immediately shock in cold water and drain. Roughly chop the herbs, squeeze out excess water and place in the blender with enough oil to cover. Purée until bright green. Add remaining oil, purée for 3 minutes and pour into a container. Refrigerate for 1 day. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and refrigerate 1 more day. Decant.