Preserved Lemons

How to Make It
Step 1
Make 2 perpendicular slices halfway down the long plane of each lemon so that it is partially quartered but still intact.
Step 2
Salt each lemon liberally and place in a bucket, layering salt and lemons and packing them in tightly so that each lemon is in complete contact with salt. Cover the top with salt and pour the lemon juice into the bucket.
Step 3
Cover tightly and store for one month, flipping the bucket every week or so to ensure an even cure.
