Preserved Lemons
MAKES 1 POUND
Mario Batali
January 2014

Ingredients

  Juice of 1 pound of lemons plus 1 pound of lemons, scrubbed
  3 cups kosher salt
  Tightly Sealed Bucket/Jar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make 2 perpendicular slices halfway down the long plane of each lemon so that it is partially quartered but still intact.

Step 2    

Salt each lemon liberally and place in a bucket, layering salt and lemons and packing them in tightly so that each lemon is in complete contact with salt. Cover the top with salt and pour the lemon juice into the bucket.

Step 3    

Cover tightly and store for one month, flipping the bucket every week or so to ensure an even cure.

Serve With

Monkfish Piccata with Caperberries and Preserved Lemons.

