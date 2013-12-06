Pesto Sauce
Daniel Boulud
April 2012

  • 2 bunches basil, leaves only, washed
  • 1/2 clove garlic, peeled and germ removed
  • 1 teaspoon pine nuts, very lightly toasted
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated Parmesan cheese
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Bring a pot of water to boil. Plunge the basil into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes. Drain the leaves and refresh under cold water. Let cool. Drain, then squeeze the leaves free of excess moisture.

Put all of the ingredients into a food processor and puree until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover, pressing a piece of plastic wrap against the surface, and set aside until needed.

