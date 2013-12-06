Parmesan Crisps

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat, which can be found at most fine kitchen shops. Sprinkle about 2 teaspoons of the cheese in one corner of the Silpat. Use your fingers to spread the cheese into a 2-inch circle. Repeat with the remaining cheese; you should have about 12 rounds.
Step 2
Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Use a small spatula to transfer them to paper towels. They will be soft when they are removed but will stiffen as they cool.
Make Ahead
Store the crisps in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
