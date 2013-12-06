Parmesan Crisps
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES TWELVE 2-INCH CRISPS
Thomas Keller

 Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat, which can be found at most fine kitchen shops. Sprinkle about 2 teaspoons of the cheese in one corner of the Silpat. Use your fingers to spread the cheese into a 2-inch circle. Repeat with the remaining cheese; you should have about 12 rounds.

Step 2    

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they are golden brown. Use a small spatula to transfer them to paper towels. They will be soft when they are removed but will stiffen as they cool.

Make Ahead

Store the crisps in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Serve With

Macaroni and Cheese: Sweet Butter Braised Maine Lobster with Creamy Lobster Broth and Orzo Enriched with Mascarpone Cheese.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up