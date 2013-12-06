Maryse's Apricot Jam (Confiture D'Abricots de Maryse)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT FOUR 8-OUNCE JARS
Patricia Wells
June 2012

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds apricots, rinsed, halved, and pitted, pits reserved
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Crack 10 of the apricot pits to reveal an almond-like nut within. Reserve these nuts, discarding the remaining pits. In a large unlined copper jam pot or a large, heavy stock pot, combine the apricots, reserved nuts, and sugar. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Cook over moderate heat, stirring regularly, for 1 hour. Do not allow the mixture to burn or to stick to the bottom of the pan. The mixture will turn very thick and bright orange and most of the apricots will melt into a purée. Transfer to a bowl and set aside at room temperature for 24 hours.

Step 2    

When ready to complete the jam, prepare four 8-ounce canning jars with lids by sterilizing them in boiling water according to the jar manufacturer's instructions.

Step 3    

Reheat the mixture over moderate heat, until very thick. Transfer to the hot, sterilized jelly jars, leaving room at the top. Seal according to the jar manufacturer's instructions. Store in a cool, dry, place for up to 1 year.

Notes

This will make a rather tart jam. For a sweeter spread, add an additional 1/2 cup of sugar.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up