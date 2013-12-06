Lobster Broth

Step

Clean the cavities, remove the gills and cut the lobster bodies into quarters. Sear the lobster bodies in hot oil until they begin to color. Cover with cold water, bring to a simmer and skim off the impurities. Add tomatoes and continue to simmer for 45 minutes. Strain through a chinoise or fine sieve. Simmer the strained stock until it is very flavorful. Let chill. Reheat while vigorously whipping to a frothy consistency where air suspends the broth "A la Cappuccino".