Asparagus with Speck and Chopped Egg

In Friuli, this dish is called asparagi paparot (paparot means to squash), which refers to the hard-boiled eggs that are crushed over the asparagus. The recipe is from a favorite local spot, Trattoria Al Grop, that's known for its asparagus dishes made with stalks from the surrounding hills. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and let cool in an ice water bath, then peel and chop them.
Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the speck and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until golden and the speck is crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the speck and garlic to a paper towel–lined plate.
Add the asparagus and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and cook, turning, until golden and crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to a platter.
Remove the skillet from the heat and whisk in the vinegar, parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Spoon the warm dressing over the asparagus and top with the speck and chopped eggs. Serve hot or warm.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5