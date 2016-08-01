Asparagus with Speck and Chopped Egg

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover, remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the eggs and let cool in an ice water bath, then peel and chop them.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the speck and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until golden and the speck is crispy, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the speck and garlic to a paper towel–lined plate.

Step 3 Add the asparagus and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and cook, turning, until golden and crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to a platter.