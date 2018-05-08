Asparagus Soup and Parmesan Custard

How to Make It

Step 1 Place the trimmed asparagus in an ice bath for a minute first. This pre-treatment helps keep the green color.

Step 2 Reserve as many asparagus tips as you would like as garnish and cook the asparagus pieces in a large pot of boiling salted water until very tender but still green, about 6 minutes. Drain.

Step 3 Transfer the asparagus to a large bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.

Step 4 Working in batches, puree the remaining tips and pieces in a blender until smooth, adding about 3 tablespoons of the ice water to each batch to help form a puree. With the machine running, drizzle 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil through the feed tube into the soup. Process until well blended. Season the soup to taste with fleur de sel.

Step 5 Heat slowly in a pot and serve warm. (Note, the soup may be served chilled.)