Asparagus Salad with Kaffir-Lime Curry and Peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1 In a mini processor, combine the egg yolk with the curry powder, lime zest, kaffir lime leaf, 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and 1 teaspoon of the ginger and puree until nearly smooth. With the machine on, gradually add 1 cup of the oil in a very thin stream until emulsified. Season the kaffir-curry sauce with salt and cayenne and scrape into a bowl.

Step 2 Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the asparagus until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool, then drain well and blot dry.

Step 3 In another large bowl, whisk the remaining 3 tablespoons of lime juice with the fish sauce, garlic, Thai chile, sugar and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of ginger. Gradually whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup of oil and season lightly with salt. Add the asparagus, Fresno chile, basil, mint and peanuts and toss well. Season the asparagus salad with salt.