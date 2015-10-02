Asparagus Oven Fries
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anya Kassoff
April 2015

These easy, baked asparagus fries are a fun and healthy alternative to traditional French fries. Serve them as a side with your favorite burger. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 asparagus bunch, about 25-30 pieces
  • 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons purified water
  • 2 tablespoons ground chia or flax seeds
  • 1/4 cup ground pistachios or other nuts, or pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt, plus more for sprinkling (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon coconut sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

How to Make It

Step 1    

When shopping, choose asparagus spears of medium thickness. They shouldn't be too thin in order to hold their shape. Trim the hard ends of each asparagus and discard.

Step 2    

In a shallow dish, whisk together the lemon juice, water and chia meal. Set aside and let it form a thin gel.

Step 3    

Mix the rest of ingredients in a bowl or shake them in a Ziplock bag to combine thoroughly. Pour about 1/3 cup of this mixture onto the large plate.

Step 4    

Preheat oven to 395°. Dip the asparagus one spear at a time into the lemon-chia mixture, then transfer to a plate with the dry coating. Using a fork, generously coat the asparagus, avoiding touching the spear and the coating with your hands in order to keep the coating as dry as possible.

Step 5    

Carefully transfer the coated asparagus spears onto a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Continue to add more of the coating mixture to the plate as it gets used up. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the coating is dry and golden.

Step 6    

Remove from the oven and serve immediately. The leftovers will get soggy in the fridge, but they will be still delicious and great for placing between a slice of bread along with the burgers and vegetables.

