Asparagus Oven Fries

How to Make It

Step 1 When shopping, choose asparagus spears of medium thickness. They shouldn't be too thin in order to hold their shape. Trim the hard ends of each asparagus and discard.

Step 2 In a shallow dish, whisk together the lemon juice, water and chia meal. Set aside and let it form a thin gel.

Step 3 Mix the rest of ingredients in a bowl or shake them in a Ziplock bag to combine thoroughly. Pour about 1/3 cup of this mixture onto the large plate.

Step 4 Preheat oven to 395°. Dip the asparagus one spear at a time into the lemon-chia mixture, then transfer to a plate with the dry coating. Using a fork, generously coat the asparagus, avoiding touching the spear and the coating with your hands in order to keep the coating as dry as possible.

Step 5 Carefully transfer the coated asparagus spears onto a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Continue to add more of the coating mixture to the plate as it gets used up. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the coating is dry and golden.