Asparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue
Grace Parisi
March 2004

Star Ingredient: Da Rosario White Truffle Fondue Truffle fondue (white-truffle-infused cheeses mixed with butter) quickly turns asparagus into a superluxe starter or side dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 1 pound pencil-thin asparagus
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup white truffle fondue (from a 3.5 ounce jar)
  • 1 teaspoon minced tarragon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position an oven rack 8 inches from the heat. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the minced shallots and cook over moderately high heat until barely softened, about 1 minute. Add the asparagus, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the asparagus to a medium gratin dish and spread the truffle fondue over them. Broil until golden and bubbling, shifting the dish for even browning, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with the tarragon and serve.

