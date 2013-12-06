Asparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue

Star Ingredient: Da Rosario White Truffle Fondue Truffle fondue (white-truffle-infused cheeses mixed with butter) quickly turns asparagus into a superluxe starter or side dish. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler and position an oven rack 8 inches from the heat. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Add the minced shallots and cook over moderately high heat until barely softened, about 1 minute. Add the asparagus, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots, about 5 minutes.
Transfer the asparagus to a medium gratin dish and spread the truffle fondue over them. Broil until golden and bubbling, shifting the dish for even browning, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with the tarragon and serve.
