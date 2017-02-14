Asparagus Carbonara

Cookbook author Melissa Clark riffs on classic carbonara, swapping out the pasta for thin asparagus spears. It has that same irresistible pancetta-cheese-egg flavor, but with bright green asparagus at the center. Recipes adapted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain off the excess fat, leaving just enough to coat the skillet. Add the asparagus and 2 tablespoons of water and cook over moderately high heat until the asparagus is crisp-tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and immediately add the egg yolks and butter to the skillet. Cook, tossing, until the butter is melted. Toss in the Parmigiano-Reggiano and season with salt and the pepper. Transfer to a bowl and serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: DELICIOUS! Love PASTA carbonara, but asparagus was an awesome substitute for pasta. I didnt feel guilty for eating this during the week but only slightly because it did feel fatty but otherwise holy deliciousness!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-16