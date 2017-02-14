Asparagus Carbonara
Melissa Clark
March 2017

Cookbook author Melissa Clark riffs on classic carbonara, swapping out the pasta for thin asparagus spears. It has that same irresistible pancetta-cheese-egg flavor, but with bright green asparagus at the center. Recipes adapted from Dinner: Changing the Game. Copyright © 2017 by Melissa Clark. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC. Slideshow: More Asparagus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice 
  • 1 pound thin asparagus, trimmed and cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces 
  • 2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten 
  • 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter 
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Heat a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain off the excess fat, leaving just enough to coat the skillet. Add the asparagus and 2 tablespoons of water and cook over moderately high heat until the asparagus is crisp-tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and immediately add the egg yolks and butter to the skillet. Cook, tossing, until the butter is melted. Toss in the Parmigiano-Reggiano and season with salt and the pepper. Transfer to a bowl and serve right away.

