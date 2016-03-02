Asian Shrimp Rolls

Justin Chapple wraps a quick shrimp filling in white sandwich bread, then fries them up into adorable crispy little rolls that are perfect for serving with cocktails. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the cabbage, carrot and ginger and cook over moderate heat until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook until just white throughout, 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped scallions, vinegar, cornstarch and sesame oil and cook for 1 minute. Scrape into a bowl; let cool. Season with salt and pepper and mix in the egg. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, flatten each slice of bread; arrange with the long sides facing you. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the filling on the lower half of each slice. Brush the edges with water and roll up the bread around the filling; press the seams and open ends to seal the rolls.
In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the rolls in batches, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with scallions and serve with sambal oelek and Kewpie mayonnaise.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5