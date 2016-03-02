Asian Shrimp Rolls
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 14
Justin Chapple
April 2016

Justin Chapple wraps a quick shrimp filling in white sandwich bread, then fries them up into adorable crispy little rolls that are perfect for serving with cocktails. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for frying
  • 1/2 cup minced cabbage
  • 1/4 cup minced carrot
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 3/4 pound shelled and deveined shrimp, minced
  • 4 scallions, finely chopped, plus slices for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 14 slices of white sandwich bread, crusts removed
  • Sambal oelek and Kewpie mayonnaise, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the cabbage, carrot and ginger and cook over moderate heat until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook until just white throughout, 3 minutes. Stir in the chopped scallions, vinegar, cornstarch and sesame oil and cook for 1 minute. Scrape into a bowl; let cool. Season with salt and pepper and mix in the egg. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Using a rolling pin or wine bottle, flatten each slice of bread; arrange with the long sides facing you. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon of the filling on the lower half of each slice. Brush the edges with water and roll up the bread around the filling; press the seams and open ends to seal the rolls.

Step 3    

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. Fry the rolls in batches, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 2 minutes per batch. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with scallions and serve with sambal oelek and Kewpie mayonnaise.

Make Ahead

The filling can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied Riesling

